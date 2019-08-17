Rains batter Rajasthan resulting in flood-like situation

Sikar (Rajasthan) [Floods], Aug 17 (ANI): Incessant rains have created havoc across the state and a flood-like situation in the region on Saturday.

A local resident Shyamlal told ANI, "Since years we are facing the problem of water-logging, the only difference is that earlier water never got inside the buildings and now it does. Our area, Nagar Palika is heading nowhere."

Sikar has been receiving heavy rainfall from the past few days. Usually, it rains in the morning due to which children are not able to go to schools, another resident said.

There seems to be no relief for Rajasthan as IMD has predicted thunderstorm with rain for next one week. (ANI)

