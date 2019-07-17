Rains bring down temperatures in Delhi-NCR, but cause traffic jams

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): After a prolonged dry spell, national capital and its adjoining regions such as Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida on Wednesday observed a good rainfall accompanied by thundershower activities.

These regions are witnessing downpour due to the shifting of Monsoon Trough southwards, which was earlier persisting over the foothills of the Himalayas.

According to the Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, "the weather activities will once again start decreasing, however, chances of light rain in isolated pockets cannot be ruled out. Dry weather will once again take over entire Delhi and NCR area by July 20-21."

With the rainfall bringing down the humidity level and the temperature, it also slowed traffic in major areas such as DND flyover, RK Puram and Barapullah flyover. Clouds covered the sky over the national capital for much of the day with a forecast of more rainfall.

Delhi Police in a tweet also informed commuters that "Traffic is affected on Nangloi-Najafgarh road due to waterlogging"

Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures of Delhi will hover around 24 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius with humidity oscillating between 80 per cent to 85 per cent. (ANI)

