Rains leave one dead in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur

Mandasaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Heavy rains left a woman dead in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, officials said on Wednesday.

Authorities have been working to rescue the rain and flood-affected people in the villages of the district.

The area has been receiving incessant torrential rains for several days, resulting in water-logging in several villages.

Normal life has got crippled as nearby lakes and ponds are flowing above the danger mark. The water has also entered into several houses, especially in the low-lying areas.

The flood-affected people are being rescued by disaster relief teams.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls are very likely over Madhya Pradesh beginning today. (ANI)

