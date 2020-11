Rains to lash parts of south, north interior Karnataka today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Thursday predicted scattered light to moderate rains over several parts of the state for the day.

As per the weather department, South Interior Karnataka is likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains, especially in Mandya, Mysore, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Tumakuru and Chamrajanagara districts.

Isolated very light to light rains are also likely over Chitradurga and Davanagere districts.



"Isolated very light to light rains likely over Bellary, Koppala, Raichur and Gadag districts and dry weather conditions likely to prevail over remaining districts in North Interior Karnataka," the statement added.

For Malnad, the KSNDMC predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains over Hassan and Kodagu districts, while Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga would experience isolated very light to light rains.

Coastal Karnataka is likely to witness isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Meanwhile, dry weather conditions are likely to prevail over Uttara Kannada district. (ANI)