Rainwater enters ESI hospital in Chennai after heavy rains

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11 (ANI): ESI Hospital located in Chennai's KK Nagar was water-logged on Thursday due to heavy rains.

All the facilities including OPDs are operational in the hospital with the available manpower.

"The hospital wards including COVID19 wards are not affected," said Dr Mahesh of ESI hospital.



Chennai's popular Marina beach was flooded due to heavy rains, which was a result of cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.



As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), depression would move over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry.

"Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of November 11, 2021," IMD said.

Heavy rains continued to lash Chennai and its nearby areas on Thursday morning, affecting vehicular movement and causing waterlogging in several parts of the city including the areas of Nungambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital road.

The office of Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai on Thursday said that the majority of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur had been suspended due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur.

"Dear passengers, due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, most of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur have been suspended. There are delays on the north side towards Gummidipoondi due to heavy rains between Tiruvottiyur and Korukkupet. Please plan travel accordingly," said DRM, Chennai. (ANI)

