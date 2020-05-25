Raipur Airport sanitised as flight operations resume today

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 25 (ANI): As domestic flight operations resume today, the terminal building of the SV Airport in Raipur was disinfected and sanitised by the Central Warehousing Corporation.

Workers were seen disinfecting the airport wearing PPE kits.

Following the Central government's announcements on May 21 regarding the resumption of flight services, airports across the country are making all necessary preparations to ferry passengers amid the COVID-19 scare.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union government had restricted all modes of travel, including air travel, since March 25, 2020. (ANI)

