Raipur: Bhupesh Baghel participates at 'Nav Varsh Milan' organised by Police Dpt

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday attended the 'Nav Varsh Milan' program by the police department in Raipur.

He informed about the event on Twitter and appreciated the efforts of the officers for the security of the state as well as during the pandemic.



"Today I was present at the New Year meeting organized for police officers and jawans at Police Parade Ground, Raipur. Congratulated and wished everyone a Happy New Year. Along with the security system of the state, our jawans have presented an example before the country in the service of humanity during the Corona period," he said in a tweet.

Earlier today, CM Baghel attacked the Governor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday about the issue of delaying the Reservation Bill, which has been passed in the state assembly.

"A bill which was passed in the Assembly, is called the property of the assembly. It has left the assembly and gone to the Raj Bhavan, even that too is pending. The Governor should either sign it or return it to the Vidhan Sabha. The bill was passed in the Vidhan Sabha on 2nd December. Even after one month, the future of the students and youth of the entire state who want to get a job is at stake due to the stubbornness of the government," he said. (ANI)

