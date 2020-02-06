Raipur bound Air India flight diverted due to dense fog

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): An Air India Delhi-Raipur flight on Thursday was diverted to Nagpur after a thick blanket engulfed the city affecting the air traffic.

"Air India Delhi to Raipur flight was diverted to Nagpur today at 8:12 am. The visibility was at 200 meters due to dense fog. Later at 9 am the visibility was recorded at 1,200 meters and the flight operations have commenced," said Raipur Airport Director Rakesh Ranjan Sahay.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very dense was observed in parts over Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning.

"Vey dense fog was observed at 0530 hours IST today in isolated parts of Chhattisgarh," said the IMD in its All India Weather Forecast Bulletin.

The forecasting agency also said that rain or thunderstorm was observed yesterday at a few places over Odisha and at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

"Due to confluence between easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and westerly winds at lower tropospheric, isolated hailstorm or thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely over Chahtisgarh on February 6 and February 7," IMD highlighted in its bulletin. (ANI)

