Raipur collector orders 'complete lockdown' from April 16 to 19

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Raipur collector S Bharathi Dasan issued an order for the complete lockdown in the district from 5 pm on April 16 to 5 pm on April 19, except for emergency services.

According to the order, only medical shops, milk booths, petrol pumps, LPG gas outlets, and online home delivery services shall remain open in the district during this period.

This comes a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh guidelines to be followed during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3 in view of the coronavirus spread across the country.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo had, on Wednesday, said that the number of active cases in the state stands at 16 while 17 others have been cured and discharged after treatment. (ANI)

