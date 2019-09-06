Raipur family distributes free cloth bags to discourage use of plastic

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence day speech in which he urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic, Bairagi family here is distributing home-made cloth bags, free of cost, to everyone they encounter in the market to discourage the use of plastic.

"My wife makes these bags using old clothes like curtains, bed-sheets, shirts, etc. We have distributed hundreds of these bags to people," said Surendra Bairagi.

"Plastic causes pollution. It is harmful to human beings as well as animals like cows who end up eating them," he added.

His wife Asha said: "We are inspired by our Prime Minister. If he can think on such a large scale and for the good of all we must contribute what we can to achieve the goal."

The Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech had urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic, besides suggesting that shopkeepers should provide eco-friendly bags to customers.

In his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" address too the Prime Minister had said that the time had come for the citizens to join hands in curbing single-use plastic. (ANI)

