Raipur: Four police officers set up institute to provide education to needy children

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India] July 10 (ANI): Four young officers of Raipur Police have started an initiative "Shri Prayas welfare coaching school" under which they provide free education along with training for police exam to hundreds of needy children.

Police officer Mahesh Netam started the initiative one year ago after which, three more officers, namely- Jitendra Nag, Dhananjay Goswami and Sunil Pathak, posted in Tikarapara police station, helped him set up an institution where around 150 to 200 children are now getting free technical education.

Netam, told ANI, "The school works in two shifts, from 5:30 to 9 in the morning and from 6 to 7:30 in the evening."

"Training for police, handball, volleyball etc are also given at the school. Apart from this English coaching and computer typing classes are also conducted in the coaching centre," he said.

These officers bear all the expenses by themselves. (ANI)

