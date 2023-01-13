Raipur has big contribution in transformation of Narendra to Swami Vivekananda: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has claimed that the state capital Raipur has a big contribution in the making of Narendra (Childhood name of Vivekanand) to Swami Vivekanand. He spent his teenage period from 12 years to 14 years in Raipur.

CM Baghel made the remark during addressing a program on the occasion of Swami Vivekanand Jayanti at Dey Bhavan located in Gandhi Maidan in the city on Thursday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also said, "Dey Bhawan will be developed as Vivekananda Memorial with an expense of Rs 4 crore to save the memory of Swami Vivekanand. A separate building has been constructed for the school running in Dey Bhawan at a cost of about Rs 2.5 Crores."



"The Raipur airport has been named after Swami Vivekanand to save the memory of Swami Vivekananda. His thoughts gave a new direction to the entire society. He showed the world a way to serve mankind. Efforts are being made to develop places related to the great personality who visited Chhattisgarh," he said.

"Formerly the identity of Chhattisgarh used to be a Naxalite affected but today Chhattisgarh is known by its tribal, dance, folksong, tradition and culture. It is a matter of honour and pride for Chhattisgarh that some time of Swami Vivekananda's childhood was spent in Raipur. The state government is making efforts to preserve and cherish the memories of Vivekanand that resided in Raipur," Baghel added.

On the occasion of Vivekanand's birth anniversary which is celebrated as National Youth Day, CM Baghel also instructed the officers to start the recruitment process for 971 posts of police Sub Inspector. (ANI)

