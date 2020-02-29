Raipur hospital gets state-of-the-art lab to cater to entire district

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo inaugurated a state-of-the-art integrated diagnostic laboratory called 'Hamar Lab' at the government hospital here on Friday.

"The lab was completed within four months after it was proposed. It is a feat in itself. I would like to congratulate the team for it," said TS Singh Deo while speaking to the reporters here.

"The setting up of the lab is a step towards strengthening the public health system in the state. The lab has fully automated machines like biochemistry analyzer and 5 part haematology analyzer etc to provide quality reports to patients in less time," said Priyanka Shukla, MD, National Health Mission.

"This lab shall be developed as a hub for the entire district and division where samples would be brought from health centres of the whole district and reports would be despatched back to the centres so that there is no extra out of pocket expenditure and wage loss for people in remote areas," Shukla further informed.

The lab is equipped to do over 120 diagnostic tests.

The lab technicians have been trained at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and there would be regular training to ensure that they stay updated. (ANI)

