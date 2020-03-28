Raipur Police using drones, cameras to monitor situation amid Covid-19 lockdown

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Drones and cameras are being used by Raipur Police to monitor the law and order situation in the city during the nation-wide lockdown and ensure that people stayed inside their homes to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Continuous monitoring is being carried out in the city as per the directions of Senior Superintendent Of Police Arif H. Sheikh.

"We are monitoring the city 24 hours with the help of 25 drones and 300 cameras during the lock-down of the capital Raipur. Through these 300 cameras installed in the traffic system, each vehicle coming into the city is being closely monitored," said Chief Superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

