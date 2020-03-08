Raipur's self-help group makes herbal gulal from used flowers

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Under 'Bihan' scheme of Chhattisgarh government, a self-help group in Raipur's Serikhedi is making herbal 'gulal' from the flowers used in temples, banquet halls, government events and bouquets at Chief Minister's office and residence.

"We are preparing gulal for the past three months. We make six kinds of gulal from the flowers used in temples, weddings etc. We make 25-30 kg gulal daily and we have supplied four quintals of gulal so far. We earn Rs 200 daily," said Vinti Sahu, a woman worker.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel praised the self-help group and congratulated them for taking this initiative.

"Bihan self-help group is doing very good work in Serikhedi. All bouquets and flowers coming at CM's residence and presented at public events are being used to make herbal 'gulal'. It is generating employment and making women economically independent. I congratulate them," said Baghel.

Gaurav Singh, Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer said that the leftover part of the flower is used to make organic compost.

"It's done at a multi-activity center in Serikhedi. Used flowers are used to make herbal 'gulal', the leftover portion is used to make organic compost. Clothes and plastic in bouquets are used as packing material at the soap unit there," he added. (ANI)

