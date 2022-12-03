Raised on Patna's streets, 8-yr-old orphan to board US flight

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 2 (ANI): 'There are angels in human shape' -- so goes the phrase on the lips of everyone who received the heartwarming news about Arjit, an orphan boy from Patna.

Raised on Patna's streets, the eight-year-old is all set board a transcontinental flight to the United States to shart a new chapter of his life.



The specially-abled orphan was found abandoned on the streets amid biting cold in Patna's Bihta, three years ago. However, the boy is about to turn a corner in his young life as he has been adopted by a doctor couple in the US.

It is understood that the couple will fly down to Patna and head back with an adopted son, having already completed all the necessary paperwork.

According to sources, the couple will fund his medical treatment in the US.



The doctor couple -- Colnel Miller and Kathleen Miller -- expressed the desire to adopt the hapless eight-year-old orphan about two years back.

It is further understood that the couple has applied for the child's passport and as soon as the identification document is ready and received, Arjit will board the flight to the promised land.





Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Kumar Singh, SDM, Danapur, Patna, said, "The couple has applied for a passport in the Ministry of External Affairs and as soon as it is received, they will be on their way to the United States. They have already completed all the necessary documentation and paperwork for the adoption."



Speaking to ANI, Colnel Miller said, "We love children. It's (adoption's) been a long process but we are really happy to finally have a son. It makes us very happy inside. We will give him the same care we give to any other child."

"We want to give him the best care that we can," Colnel added, grinning ear to ear.

Arjit will be the couple's fourth adopted child but their only son.



"The child is beautiful and we love him and we are very happy," said Arjit's foster mother Kathleen Miller.

On Arjit's surgery abroad, Kathleen said, "We have spoken to the doctors and we will get the surgery done when we get back to America." (ANI)

