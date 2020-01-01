Raj: 6 medical personnel of Alwar hospital suspended over newborn's death

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Rajasthan government suspended six medical personnel of the government hospital in Alwar, including two doctors, in connection with the death of a newborn who was critically injured in a fire that broke out at the facility on Tuesday.

According to a government order issued on Wednesday, two doctors -- Mahesh Kumar Sharma and Kripal Singh, three nursing staff and a ward boy were suspended.

The services of two contractual workers were also terminated based on the report of a preliminary enquiry into the incident.

A newborn girl, who sustained 70 per cent burn injuries after a fire broke out at the Alwar hospital, succumbed to her injuries at JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur earlier in the day.

The fire was caused by a short-circuit, officials said.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma had said earlier that strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty in the incident. (ANI)

