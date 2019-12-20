Raj Babbar participates in anti-CAA protest, cites execution of freedom fighters to highlight Dec 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Highlighting the importance of December 19, during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act here on Thursday, actor turned politician and Congress leader Raj Babbar said that the day is very important as freedom fighters Ashfaqulla Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil were executed by the Britishers on the same day.

December 19 marks the death anniversaries of Ram Prasad Bismil, Roshan Singh and Ashfaqulla Khan who were executed by the British on this very day in 1927 for their involvement in the Kakori conspiracy.

"December 19 is a very important day, especially for those people who have forgotten about history. On this day Ashfaqulla khan and Ram Prasad Bismil were given capital punishment by the Britishers. Both of them were freedom fighters," said Babbar.

On being asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments mentioning that youth is being instigated, Babbar said that no youth has been called to join the protest today by instigating them.

"It has been proven today that no youth has been brought here by instigation. Rather the senior citizens and the elder people have gathered here after watching them," said Babbar.

Earlier today, Babbar took to Twitter and posted a picture of a large number of people staging a protest.

"Protests in several parts of the country despite heavy police deployment indicates voices of dissent against #CAA_NRC cannot be muzzled just by brute force. Blocking Metro and disrupting phone signals in fact bares Modi Sarkar's helplessness in face of #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC. Jai Hind," Babbat tweeted.

Earlier today actor Farhan Akhtar and Swara Bhaskar took part in a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Other celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt and Sushant Singh have also joined the protests against the amended Citizenship Act. (ANI)

