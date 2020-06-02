Raj Bhavan, Bhopal declared containment free zone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): The official residence of Governor Lal Ji Tandon in Bhopal, Raj Bhavan, has been declared 'containment free' zone, days after 10 COVID-19 positive cases were found from campus.

A note by the Raj Bhavan stated that all 10 positive cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals, while their families have been shifted to quarantine centers as a precautionary measure.

According to Secretary to Governor, Manohar Dubey, the reports of 385 other people who lived on the premises has come out negative. Thereby, opening the door for its declaration as a containment free zone.

Dubey, however, also said that no person will be allowed entry in the residential section of the Raj Bhavan without permission. Arrangements for thermal screenings of all those who enter the premises have also been made, according to the official.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 1, Madhya Pradesh had 8,089 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,842 patients who have been cured and discharged following treatment. (ANI)

