Raj govt announces Rs 2 lakhs each for families of those killed in Bundi accident

Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's relief fund for the families of those who were killed in the bus accident in Bundi.

District Magistrate Bundi, Antar Singh Nehra said, "This is an unfortunate incident. 24 people have lost their lives. Compensation of Rs 2 lakhs will be given to families of victims from the Chief Minister's relief fund."

As many as 24 people were killed after a private bus plunged into the Mej river in the Lakheri area here on Wednesday.

Five injured were referred to Kota Hospital for treatment.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident in Bundi in which about 24 people have lost lives after the bus fell into river Mej. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I wish a speedy recovery to all injured," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted. (ANI)

