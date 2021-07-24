Raj Kundra case: Model files complaint after getting threats, vulgar calls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Model Sagarika Shona Suman on Friday lodged a complaint in Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai that she is receiving threatening and vulgar calls on social media following her allegations against businessman Raj Kundra.

"I wish to complain about several threatening, abusive and vulgar calls that I have been receiving for the last three days on Facebook and Instagram messenger from unknown, fake and automated accounts, regarding the Raj Kundra matter, in which I had complained regarding the same," stated the complaint.

Suman informed that she has temporarily deactivated her social media accounts in wake of the threat messages.

"The calls from unknown persons have threatened to kill or rape, besides being very vulgar and abusive. For the moment. I have temporarily deactivated my Facebook and Instagram accounts as the above-mentioned calls were becoming a big nuisance and were very annoying as they were being made even at very odd hours," she said.

The model said she is willing to join any investigation regarding the case against Raj Kundra.

"I fear lot my life as there could be some lunatic and crazy people out there, who being fans or friends of Raj Kundra, could go to any extent to harm me or my family. I request you to take stringent and strict action In this matter and even register an FIR if need be and arrest the concerned accused persons who are giving threats to rape me and threats to my life. I am willing to join any investigation in the above matter, provide further details and request you to take the requisite action," Suman said.

Earlier in a video clip, the model had claimed that Kundra offered her a role in a web series and allegedly asked to give an audition in the nude.



"In August 2020, I got a call from Umesh Kamat, who offered me a web series produced by Kundra. When I joined the video call, he demanded a nude audition that I refused," she had said.

Suman even had held a press conference and reported the same in February this year.

A Mumbai court on Friday sent actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27 in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films.

Mumbai Police told the Court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting. Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications on Monday night.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday informed that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch had so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra for their alleged involvement in the crime.

"He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and the use of apps. (ANI)

