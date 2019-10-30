Raj Kundra joins ED probe into alleged business dealings with Iqbal Mirchi, denies having met him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with his alleged business dealings with gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Speaking to reporters after appearing before ED, Kundra said he had never met Mirchi.

"Never, never," Kundra said to a question.

The law enforcement agency had summoned Kudra to join investigation in connection with his links with Mirchi, who was a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The businessman said that he "cooperated with the authorities and has given whatever they needed".

The ED had earlier summoned senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged illegal assets of late Iqbal Mirchi.

ED has identified the benami assets of Mirchi. The investigation has revealed that he has amassed various properties in India, the UAE and the UK from the proceeds of crime.

Mirchi's associates -- Haroun Yousuf and Ranjit Singh Bindra -- were also remanded to the ED custody on October 12 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

