Businessman Raj Kundra.
Businessman Raj Kundra.

Raj Kundra joins ED probe into alleged business dealings with Iqbal Mirchi, denies having met him

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:05 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with his alleged business dealings with gangster Iqbal Mirchi.
Speaking to reporters after appearing before ED, Kundra said he had never met Mirchi.
"Never, never," Kundra said to a question.
The law enforcement agency had summoned Kudra to join investigation in connection with his links with Mirchi, who was a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
The businessman said that he "cooperated with the authorities and has given whatever they needed".
The ED had earlier summoned senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged illegal assets of late Iqbal Mirchi.
ED has identified the benami assets of Mirchi. The investigation has revealed that he has amassed various properties in India, the UAE and the UK from the proceeds of crime.
Mirchi's associates -- Haroun Yousuf and Ranjit Singh Bindra -- were also remanded to the ED custody on October 12 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:27 IST

Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader Dinakar condemns attack on journalists

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on journalists and restrictions on media in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:25 IST

Kashmir: Over 40,000 students appeared in Class 12 exam

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Around 48,000 students of Kashmir division appeared in the annual Annual Regular Examination of Higher Secondary for Class 12 on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:25 IST

DRDO's AIP system gets boost with the operation of land-based prototype

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) programme to build a fuel cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system for Indian Naval Submarines has crossed several milestones in technology maturity.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:18 IST

Haryana: Fatehabad admin asks Agri Dept to lodge FIR against...

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Taking a tough stand against stubble burning, Fatehabad administration has asked the agriculture department to lodge an FIR against 115 farmers for setting crop residue on fire.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:17 IST

Union Min Babul Supriyo slams Mamata after Visva-Bharati VC...

New Delhi (India), October 30 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Visva-Bharati University Vice-Chancellor sought from the Centre to permanently deploy Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on its campus.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:10 IST

Telangana BJP to knock on President's door regarding TSRTC issue...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Rallying behind TSRTC employees who are on strike since last 25 days, Telangana BJP has decided to knock on the door of President of India against the alleged apathy and indifference of K Chandrashekar Rao government towards the plight of RTC employees and

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:08 IST

Lt Guv designate GC Murmu arrives in Srinagar, to take oath tomorrow

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who has been appointed the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:06 IST

Kejriwal travels by DTC to take women's feedback on free bus rides

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): After riding Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses to seek the feedback of female passengers regarding the free bus ride scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that all women in Delhi are VIPs now.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:05 IST

US-bound flyer held with live bullets at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A US-bound passenger was held for allegedly carrying eight live rounds of ammunition during security checks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:03 IST

RSS-BJP top leaders meet in Delhi, appeal for peace in view of...

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): With the Supreme Court expected to deliver its judgment on Ayodhya case between November 4 and 14, the top brass of RSS and BJP held a day-long deliberation in the national capital on Wednesday and urged the people to accept the apex court's verdict with an "open mind"

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:51 IST

Javadekar sanctions regional institute to study Himalayan...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday sanctioned the regional centre of GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development (GBPIHED) to study Himalayan ecology in Ladakh, which is all set to become a union territory on October 31.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:49 IST

Hizbul Mujahidden is specifically targeting non-locals, truck...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen is specifically targeting non-locals and truck drivers in Jammu and Kashmir and according to police sources the terror outfit has also planned lone-wolf attacks in the Valley.

Read More
iocl