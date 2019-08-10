Raj Thackeray calls for postponing Assembly polls due to flood situation in state

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday called for the postponement of Assembly Elections which are slated to be held later this year in view of the flood situations in Maharashtra.

"The water level will take time to reduce so I want that government should postpone the Assembly elections. The election will be in October and Code of Conduct will come into force in September," he said while talking to media.

The MNS leader stressed that nothing could be done after the Model Code of Conduct comes into the force.

"Election can take place next year too because this flood situation is not going to be solved in two to three months. It is important that one must concentrate on the flood-affected areas. Even the Central government should think to postpone the elections," he said.

Several parts of Maharashtra are affected by the flood. Agencies are conducting rescue and relief operations. (ANI)

