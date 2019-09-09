Raja Bhaiya's father to be under house arrest on Muharram in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A day ahead of Muharram, Pratapgarh district administration on Monday put Uday Pratap Singh, father of former state minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, under house arrest as a precautionary measure in Shekhpura village in Kunda area.

Uday Pratap Singh will be at his residence 'Bhadari Mahal' in Pratapgarh starting 5 pm and until 10 pm on Tuesday.

Singh was adamant on holding 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation and a 'bhandara' at a Hanuman temple which falls in the path of Muharram procession in Shekhput village in the Kunda Kotwali area.

The administration had earlier refused to permit him to hold the religious ceremonies at the temple on the occasion of Muharram.

Restrictions will be imposed in the whole area. Heavy police force has been deployed in view of security arrangements. (ANI)

