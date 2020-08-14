Rajamala landslide aftermath: Kerala to speed up mountain landscape project in Munnar

Idukki (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday assessed the progress of the Mountain Landscape project being implemented in the state through United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) by Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The project aims to protect biodiversity and improve the livelihoods of local people. This is a project envisaged for better livelihood Anchunad and adjoining topography in the Munnar region in the Idukki district.

The Chief Minister spoke to the officials involved via video conference after finding out that the project was started in 2014 but did not take off.

"The project was halted in 2015 due to concerns on the part of the people's representatives. After the LDF government came to power in 2016, the project was revived after consultations with various sectors to allay the concerns of the people, " said a release issued by Kerala Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister directed that the state-level plan document should be prepared immediately and sent to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests within ten days.

"The loss of grant of Rs 35 crore provided by the Central Government should be avoided. Further steps should be taken by the Forest Department and Haritha Kerala Mission, " said Vijayan during the video conference.

The Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary to take the necessary steps to complete the project on time. (ANI)

