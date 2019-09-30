Chetan Ram Deora, Chittorgarh District Collector
Chetan Ram Deora, Chittorgarh District Collector

Rajasthan: 11 critically injured in boiler explosion at Birla Cement plant in Chittorgarh

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 03:57 IST

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): At least 15 people were left injured after a boiler exploded at a Birla Cement plant in Chittorgarh district's Chanderiya on Sunday.
Out of the 15 wounded, 11 of them are said to be critically injured.
While some of the injured were rushed to Shree Sanwaliya Government Hospital, some were admitted to Birla Hospital for treatment. Sadar and Chanderiya police reached the hospital after receiving information about the accident.
According to the preliminary information received, the accident took place after a boiler exploded at a Birla Cement plant. "The coal caught fire as the temperature rose in the coil plant. Later, after the explosion, the burning coal fell on the people working below. There were about 15 people who are reported to be burnt," police said.
Newly appointed Chittorgarh District Collector Chetan Ram Deora along with BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh Aakya and city council chairman Sandeep Sharma visited the hospital to enquire about the condition and treatment of the injured.
"The critically injured have more than 70 per cent burns. We have referred them to Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur," said Deora.
Stating that an administrative level inquiry into the matter has been initiated, Deora said, "We will get the report within 10 days. Legal action will be taken against those who were found to be negligent."
Police are also investigating the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 04:15 IST

Bihar: 19 NDRF teams deployed in flood-affected areas

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): As many as 19 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Bihar, where normal life has been affected due to incessant rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 03:53 IST

IMA points out 'loopholes' in Ayushman Bharat Scheme

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday raised questions over central government's Ayushman Bharat Scheme claiming that there are several "loopholes" in it including the eligibility criteria, package rates, number of disciplines and involvement of insurance

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:53 IST

Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in police encounter

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A woman Naxal was killed in an encounter with police in Taregaon village in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:37 IST

Congress screening committee holds meeting ahead of Haryana polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections slated for next month, the screening committee of the Congress party on Sunday held a meeting here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:14 IST

PM Modi's meet with Trump failed to meet India's expectations: Congress

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session has failed to meet India's expectations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:40 IST

Gujarat by-elections: BJP fields Alpesh Thakor from Radhanpur

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of six candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the legislative Assembly of Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:00 IST

'Bunch of Fools' on mission to clean up Raipur; paints walls to...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): While most people enjoy leisure time during weekends, a group of around 90 members named "Bunch of Fools" are busy carrying out cleanliness drives in the city, painting its walls with messages to save the environment and spread awareness about the ban on p

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:47 IST

Cong MP terms death sentence commutation of Beant Singh assassin...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): After the death sentence of a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case was commuted into life imprisonment, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu termed it as a dark day for the state and democracy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:45 IST

Avenge my brother's death, says kin of slain soldier Naik Rajendra Singh

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The younger brother of Naik Rajendra Singh, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, said that he wanted the nation to avenge his brother's death.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:36 IST

Telangana: Cong demands water for farmers, asks govt to fix Mid...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Hitting out at the Telangana government, Congress on Sunday said that farmers are struggling in absence of sufficient water for irrigation and asked the government to look into the Mid Manair project.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:30 IST

Going to Haryana, Maha polls with development works: Modi after...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): After the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the party is going to Assembly Elections of Maharashtra and Haryana based on state governments' development work.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:29 IST

Non-believers attending religious gatherings is not right: VHP...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): After Bajrang Dal appealed to Dandiya organisers to check Aadhar cards to restrict the entry of non-Hindus, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Kumar Bansal stated that non-believers attending Hindu religious gatherings is not right.

Read More
iocl