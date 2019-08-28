Rajasthan: 12 pistols, 20 live cartridges, fake currency seized, 3 persons arrested

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Twenty-three pistols, seven magazines, 20 live cartridges and fake Indian currency notes of Rs 1,0,76000 was seized by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) here on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan and three people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Additional Director General of Police, ATS and SOG, Anil Paliwal told ANI, "Criminals are trying to import weapons from different places and we are trying to track all the different sources. During the investigation, one accused, Prem Singh was caught in Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border with pistols, magazines."

"On receiving information about people importing fake currency from West Bengal, two persons identified as Jagdish and Ramdan were arrested in Jaipur," he added.

Paliwal said, "So, there was a different investigation being carried out on possession of fake currency and weapons."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

