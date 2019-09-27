Rajasthan: 13 die in road accident on Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Thirteen people lost their lives in a road accident on Friday at the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway.

The deceased include seven men, five women and one child. Eight persons who sustained injuries in the accident have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

The accident occurred when a bus and a camper jeep collided near Dhadhaniya village in Jodhpur district. Cops from the Balesar Police Station reached the site to conduct an investigation into the cause of the accident.

"According to the information received by us, Balesar resident Shravan Singh had gone to meet his relatives with his family in the camper jeep. During the course of the family's return, the camper jeep collided with a mini-bus laden with passengers after a puncture in the mini-bus," a police official said.

"The villagers who reached the spot took the injured persons to Balesar Community Health Centre (CHC). 13 persons were declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the CHC. Eight injured persons were referred to the Jodhpur District Hospital," he added. (ANI)

