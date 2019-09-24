Virendra Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO), Udyog Nagar, Rajasthan (Photo/ANI)
Virendra Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO), Udyog Nagar, Rajasthan (Photo/ANI)

Rajasthan: 17-year-old allegedly gang raped for refusing 'friendship' offer

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 19:31 IST

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl here alleged that she was gang-raped by two men after she turned down the friendship offer of one of them, police said on Tuesday.
Based on a statement given by the girl, police registered an FIR in the matter and have launched a hunt for accused.
"On the basis of a complaint we registered a case in this matter and further investigation is underway. An FIR was registered on September 23 and the incident occurred on July 27. One Asif had allegedly introduced himself as Suresh and tried to become friends with the victim by posing as a man belonging to a different religion," said Virendra Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO), Udyog Nagar.
The teenager claimed she met Suresh alias Asif in the bus which she routinely took to college.
Asif wanted to be friends with the girl and began threatening her after she refused. On July 27 Asif called and forced the victim to meet at a petrol pump. He then forcefully dragged her into a car and took her to a nearby hotel where Asif and his friend allegedly gangraped her.
The teenager alleged that Asif frequently used to blackmail her with threats of leaking her video and pictures if she attempted to approach the police.
In her complaint, the girl also alleged Asif along with a woman friend used to threaten her and take money from her on a regular basis after the incident. (ANI)

