Rajasthan: 18-year-old girl dies after falling in a well

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): An 18-year-old girl, an archery gold medalist, died on Wednesday evening by falling in a well here. She was a Class XII student.

The girl, identified as Sangeeta, was a resident of Karmadi village of Khetdi block of the district. She had gone to shepherd goats on a farm of the village where the mishap took place.

"As per the information we received, Sangeeta had gone to shepherd goats. She slipped into a well. A girl who was with her went back and informed her family about the incident. The villagers tried to get her out of the well but in vain," said Tehsildar Krishna Kumar Yadav.

The girl's father Madan Lal died ten years back.

"The economic condition of her family had worsened over the years. The deceased was the youngest of three sisters. She had won a gold medal in a state archery competition held seven days back," said Niranjan Lal Saini, a student leader. (ANI)

