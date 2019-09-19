Two held for possessing fake currency notes amounting Rs 4.77 crore in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
Two held for possessing fake currency notes amounting Rs 4.77 crore in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Rajasthan: 2 arrested with fake currency worth over Rs 4.77 crore

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 01:35 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Police has arrested two people and seized fake Indian currency notes worth over Rs 4.77 crore from their possession in Jaipur.
The Crime Investigation Department (CID) Wing of Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested Khemchand (39) and Rajesh Bunkar (19) and seized a toy pistol used by accused to threaten people, ATM cards, fake seals and mobile phones from them.
During interrogation, the accused accepted of cheating people with the counterfeit notes, the police said.
Earlier, both the accused were wanted in connection with an ATM theft.
Additional Director General of Police (crime) BL Soni informed that special operations were carried out by the CID team constituted under the leadership of Police Inspector Suryaveer Singh after which the accused were held.
A case has been registered against the accused in the matter and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

