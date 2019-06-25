Rajasthan: 2 dead, 60 injured after bus overturned in Karauli

Karauli">Karauli (Rajasthan) [India], June 25 (ANI): At least two people died and 60 sustained injuries after a bus overturned in Nadauti of Rajasthan's Karauli">Karauli during early hours on Tuesday, said an official.

60 passengers were rescued in injured state and 2 dead bodies were found after police officials and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Nadoti carried out a rescue operation.

"The bus was returning from a marriage in Barkhera and was near the 'Kali ghati' in Garhmora when its brake failed. Injured are being treated in a nearby government hospital and some who sustained grievous injuries have been referred to hospitals in Jaipur. Rescue Operation is underway," said KC Sharma, SDM, Nadoti.

47 of the 60 rescued passengers were admitted in Gudachandraji Government Hospital while others have been admitted in Government hospital in Dausa.

A passenger of the bus who survived minor injuries told ANI, "I was sitting right behind the driver and I saw him jumping out of the bus after brake failed. The bus overturned and we were all panicking. Locals came to our rescue."

Rescue operation by Rajasthan Police is still underway. (ANI)

