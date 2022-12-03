Rajasthan: 2 killed in Sikar gang war shootout; Lawrence Bishnoi group claims responsibility

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], December 3 (ANI): Two people were killed in a gang war shootout in Rajasthan's Sikar on Saturday, police said.

Among those killed in the alleged firing incident is Raju Thet who police say is a criminal belonging to the Veer Taj Sena gang.

Following Thet's death, his supporters announced a "shutdown" and said there will not allow his body to be taken for a post-mortem until action is taken against those who killed him.

The Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken responsibility for the killing of Thet. Taking to Facebook, a user by the name of Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the murder.



"A man called Raju Thet, who has been involved in crime for a long time, sustained bullet injuries. As per the latest info available to me, he died. As per our info and available CCTV footage, four people were involved in the firing," Kunwar Rastradeep, Sikar SP said

"Another man, Tarachand Jaat who had sustained bullet injuries in the shootout by criminal has succumbed to his injuries. He had come to meet his daughter who is residing in a hostel near the crime spot," Sikar SP said.

Police said they have identified some accused. "Our teams are after them, it's suspected that the accused headed towards Haryana border. Revelations will be made when they're nabbed. This is basically a result of gangwar," Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra told ANI.

In a Facebook post, user by the name of Rohit Godara said the killing was done revenge for the murder of gangsters Anandpal and Balbir Banuda. The user wrote, "I take the responsibility of the murder, the revenge is complete..."

Notably, Gangster Anandpal was killed in a police encounter, since then members of the Anandpal gang have joined the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and both gangs were involved in the incident.

The user also mentioned the names of Gangsters Ankit Bhadoo and Monu Bana in his post.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that the state government will take all possible steps and put these gangsters behind bars. (ANI)