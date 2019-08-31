IG of Police Laxman Gaur . Photo/ANI
IG of Police Laxman Gaur . Photo/ANI

Rajasthan: 2 killed, policeman injured, in police encounter with sand mafia

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 07:09 IST

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Two persons were killed and five others, including a policeman, were injured in an exchange of fire between sand mafia and police on Friday, said Inspector General (IG) Police, Laxman Gaur.
"The station house officer (SHO) of Basai Dang police station after receiving information of movement of sand mafia in the area attempted to nab them. An exchange of fire took place between the two in which two sand mafia men lost their lives while five of them were injured. One policeman too sustained bullet injuries in the incident," Gaur told reporters here.
The injured policeman was shifted to the district hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.
Police have started an investigation in the matter, said the IG.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

