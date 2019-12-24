The carcases of the 23 peacocks which were found dead in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Rajasthan: 23 peacocks dead allegedly after farmer poisoned them to prevent crop damage

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): About 23 peacocks were found dead here on Tuesday allegedly after a farmer poisoned them to prevent crop damage, in Seruna village.
"We have recovered the carcass of 23 peacocks. The farmer Dinesh Kumar has been arrested," said the forest department officials.
The carcasses have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

