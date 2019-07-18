Rajasthan: 3 held for swindling crores of rupees from doctors

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 18 (ANI): Three people were arrested by Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Thursday for allegedly cheating several doctors worth crores of rupees on the pretext of investment in the share market.

The three suspects have been identified as - Suresh Chand Sharma, Dr Ramlakhan Disania, and Neha Jain.

ADG Anil Palival said they had received several complaints from doctors about a few people under an organised gang cheating them on the pretext of providing a loan. A case was lodged in this regard.

During the course of interrogation, it was revealed that the perpetrators used Disania's contacts with doctors to invite them for meetings in hotels and would urge them to invest in the share market.

The bankers in the gang used to provide those loans which the accused made the doctors invest in the business run by them. They used to promise that loans can be repaid using the profit earned from investment. The accused even opened an office in World Trade Park for the purpose, police said.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

