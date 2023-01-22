Rajasthan: 3 suspects held with cash during raids, police start probe

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Police have arrested three suspected youths and seized over Rs 40,000 in cash during raids at different places across the country, Police officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that one youth was arrested from Haryana and two others from Punjab.



Arrested suspected youths have been taken into custody by police for interrogation, they added.

"A car has been seized. Their mobile phones and over Rs 40,000 were also seized,' Anand Sharma, Superintendant of Police, Srignaganagar, Rajasthan said.

Sharma added that further investigations have begun into the case. (ANI)

