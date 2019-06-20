Rajasthan: 35 passengers rescued after bus falls into rivulet

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Thirty-five passengers were rescued on Wednesday afternoon after their bus fell into a rivulet in Bodiyana village of Chittorgarh late last night.

The passengers, including women and children, had to wait for hours before help arrived.

After the onerous rescue operation, all the passengers were rescued safely. "All the 35 people were rescued, our civil defence team did a good job. Police were also present at the spot," ADM Mukesh Kr Kalal told ANI.

"Some of the male passengers inside the bus tried to get out of the bus on their own with the help of the railway track passing above the rivulet, a few were successful in doing so," said a female passenger.

Many men climbed onto the roof of the bus, to signal the need for help.

The rescue was made tougher owing to the heavy flow of water in the rivulet, onlookers said. (ANI)

