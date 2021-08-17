Rajasthan: 4 killed as trucks caught fire after collision at NH 8 in Ajmer

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 17 (ANI): A total of four people have been reported dead as two vehicles caught fire after a collision at National Highway 8 in Rajasthan's Ajmer in the wee hours of Tuesday.



Speaking to ANI, Sub Inspector of Adarsh Nagar, Kanhaiya Lal said, "Today morning, information about the fire that erupted after the collision of vehicles was received. Fire tenders were called and fire has been doused. Four people have died."

As per the ground report, the flames of fire were about 30 feet high. The two trailer trucks collided after one crossed the divider and hit another one that was approaching from the other side. A total of five people were on board in both the trucks. (ANI)

