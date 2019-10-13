Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): An earthquake rattled Bikaner city of Rajasthan on Sunday.
According to officials the magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred at around 10:36 am and was centered around 10 kilometers.
No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Rajasthan: 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Bikaner city
ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:26 IST
