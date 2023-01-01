Rajasthan: 5 die, 1 injured in car-truck collision at Megha Highway in Hanumangarh

Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) [India], January 1 (ANI): A total of five persons died on Saturday night after their car met with an accident in the Pallu police station area of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh.

According to the police, the car carried six persons when it collided with a truck on the Rawatsar- Sardarshahar Megha Highway, of which five died on the spot while the sixth person was referred to a hospital in Bikaner as he was critically injured.

The police have identified the deceased persons as Raju (24), Naresh Kumar (28), Danaram (32), Bablu (28), and Murli (28), all belonging to Bisrasar village in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. Meanwhile, the injured person was identified as Ashok Kumar (30) of Bisrasar.



"All the five deceased belonged to Bisrasar village. The accident took place near the Gaushala on the Bisrasar Megha Highway. Prima facie, the cause of the accident is believed to have come before the truck full of bricks, which was going from Pallu towards Sardarshahar via Megha Highway, rammed into it," said Station House Officer (SHO) Gopi Ram, Pallu mentioning that the severe accident took place around 11 pm on Saturday.

As a result of the accident, the car was blown into pieces.

The bodies of all the dead have been kept in the mortuary of the Pallu Government Hospital.

Investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

