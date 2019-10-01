Rajasthan: 5 killed in road mishap

Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Five people were killed after a car they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Dausa on Tuesday.

All deceased were the residents of Sumerpur Tehsil in the state.

Speaking on the incident, Circle officer, Suresh Meena told ANI, " The incident took place around 4:30 am near Dausa area of Rajasthan. Five people have died in the accident."

"We have cleared the road and have sent the bodies for postmortem," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

