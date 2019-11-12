Rajasthan: 7 dead in car-truck collision in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Seven people died and more than five others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck here on Tuesday.

The mishap took place on National Highway-49 in Deshnok town of the state.

"Today morning a car collided with a truck on the highway which led to the death of seven and more than five were injured. Out of the five injured, two were travelling on a bike that came under the impact of the collision. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are currently receiving treatment," District Collector Kumar Pal Gautam told ANI. (ANI)

