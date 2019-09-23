Rajasthan: 8 dead, 20 injured after bus rams into truck

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Eight people died while 20 got injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Lamana village in Ajmer on Sunday.

Injured people are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

"This is an unfortunate incident. Five people were brought dead to the hospital while many have suffered injuries. Two patients were treated and sent back. We had made all the arrangements as soon as we received the information that a few people are being brought to the hospital after the accident occurred," said Anil Jain, Hospital Superintendent.

"Senior doctors have checked the health status of all the patients and they are being treated here. Five bodies were brought here to the hospital and reportedly three more bodies have been recovered," he added.

According to a passenger, the bus was heading to Gujarat from Jaipur. Two trucks were coming from the opposite side when the accident took place. (ANI)

