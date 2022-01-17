Rajasthan above national average in COVID-19 vaccination, says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 17 (ANI): The percentage of COVID-19 vaccination in all categories in Rajasthan is higher than the national average, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.



"The percentage of COVID vaccination in all categories in the state is higher than the national average. So far 94 per cent of people above the age of 18 have been given the first dose of the vaccine. The percentage of administration of COVID-19 precaution dose is also much higher than the national average," he said.

According to Union Health Ministry, 157.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive which completed one year on Sunday. (ANI)

