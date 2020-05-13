Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 13 (ANI): Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 152 new coronavirus cases and three deaths as per the State Health Department's data till 2 pm.
The total number of cases in the state now stands at 4,278, including 1,699 active cases and 120 deaths.
With an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 74,281 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
Rajasthan adds 152 new cases to its COVID-19 count
ANI | Updated: May 13, 2020 16:07 IST
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 13 (ANI): Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 152 new coronavirus cases and three deaths as per the State Health Department's data till 2 pm.