Rajasthan administration revokes Section 144 in Udaipur

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Rajasthan administration lifted the curfew on Sunday, which was imposed after Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was beheaded in Udaipur on June 28.

After the restrictions have been limited, the Udaipur district administration said that section 144 shall remain invoked for seven hours, i.e, 10 pm to 5 am from Monday (July 11) onwards.

Meanwhile, District Collector Prabha Gautam also issued orders in the matter stating that the districts Dhanmandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathipole, Ambamata Surajpole, Bhupalpura, Savina, Govardhan Vilas, Hiran Magri, Pratapnagar and Sukher shall be freed from the invoked restrictions of movement.

The brutal killing took place on June 28 (Tuesday) between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, and the information was received at National Investigation Agency (NIA) through an order issued by the MHA's Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division (CTCR) on June 29.

Earlier the case was registered at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur district under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act relating to the murder of Kanhaiyya by two assailants armed with sharp weapons at his shop "Suprim Tailor".

Followed by MHA's order, the NIA, in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, took up the investigation of the case and the Central agency's Superintendent of Police Ravi Choudhary, an IPS officer, was directed to take up the investigation of the case as the Chief Investigation Officer.



NIA re-registered the case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 16, 18 and 20 of UA(P)A, 1967 against the accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli.

The two accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were taken into custody during the investigation of the case.

As per the agency, the accused, both residents of Udaipur, are being questioned at NIA's Jaipur office.

NIA's six to 10-member team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General rank officer is probing the matter.

Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well.

The victim was killed as he reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Notably, Kanhaiya had also filed a complaint with the police about receiving threats. (ANI)

