Rajasthan: Ambulance services hampered due to strike

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Workers of around 1500 ambulances of Rajasthan have gone on an indefinite strike for the past two days pressing for their Seven-point demands.

The ambulance workers have threatened to not resume the services until all their demands are met and they get assurances regarding the same from the government.

They have a seven-point demand including the appointment of a separate administrative officer to check on the alleged exploitation of the ambulance drivers and workers.

They have also demanded the government to hike the salary of nursing workers and pilots and fix the working time of the employees working in the ambulance to 8 hours according to the labour law. (ANI)

