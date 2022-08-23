Rajasthan: Amid heavy rainfall, Jalore declares holiday in all schools tomorrow

Jalore (Rajasthan) [India], August 23 (ANI): Amid heavy rainfall, the Jalore district administration in Rajasthan has declared a holiday in all the schools of the district on Wednesday.

However, the teachers have been asked to remain present in the schools.

"All schools in the Jalore district to remain closed tomorrow, August 24, in wake of incessant heavy rainfall in the district. The teaching staff is requested to remain present in the schools on the day; the holiday is applicable only to the students," an official notice from the office of the District Collector read (in Hindi).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms over the SouthWest Rajasthan for Wednesday.

"Widespread light/moderate rain with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over...SW Rajasthan on 23rd & 24th...Heavy to very heavy rain over north Gujarat and south Rajasthan on 23rd," the IMD tweeted. (ANI)