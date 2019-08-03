Rajasthan Assembly passes Bill to ban hookah parlours, e-cigarettes

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 2 (ANI): The Rajasthan Assembly on Friday passed the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Bill, 2019, by a voice note.

The Bill, presented by State Health Minister Raghu Sharma, aims to ban hookah parlours and e-cigarettes in the state.

Sharma apprised the Assembly of the dangers hookah and its growing prevalence in the urban and sub-urban areas of the state.

The minister said that a team of experts was formed to find out the effects of the consumption of e-cigarette.

The team, through its study, revealed that the ultrafine particles and other toxic substances in the e-cigarettes lead to cardiovascular and pneumonia.

"This has created a serious health crisis not only in the younger generation but also in adults. According to this estimate, more than 50 thousand people died in Rajasthan due to the consumption of tobacco products. Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Respiratory Disease, Stroke etc. are the major diseases caused by tobacco," he said in the Assembly. (ANI)

